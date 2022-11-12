Pakistan must ride wave of confidence into final: Azam

Captain Babar Azam told his rejuvenated Pakistan side on Saturday to ride the wave of four consecutive victories and win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final.

The 2009 champions suffered last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe to start their tournament but bounced back to surge into Sunday’s final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“We have lost the first two matches, (but) the way we came back the last four matches, we’ve performed very well,” Azam said at his pre-match press conference.

“I’m more excited than nervous... it is no doubt that pressure exists, but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is important that one must do so.”