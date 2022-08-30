Bangladesh out to conquer Afghanistan in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh vowed to make a winning start to their T20I Asia Cup journey when they take on Afghanistan in their opening game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The match which starts at 8.00 pm as per Bangladesh Time will be aired live on Bangladesh Television (BTV), T Sports and Nagorik Television.

Afghanistan had already sent an ominous sign, crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their first game. The margin of their victory however exactly couldn't show how dominating their victory was against the Lankan side but the manner of victory indeed made Bangladeshi fans shivering down the spine.

But Bangladesh seemed not to be fazed by the Afghans juggernaut. In fact, they remained determined to achieve their goal as they looked groomed up well under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy.