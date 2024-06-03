West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

West Indies stuttered and stumbled before eventually scrambling a five-wicket win with an over to spare over minnows Papua New Guinea in the opening Group C encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday.

Set a modest target of 137, the two-time former champions were undone by clever, disciplined PNG bowling, slumping to 97 for five with only four overs left when all-rounder Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 off 27 balls (four fours, two sixes) stole the spotlight from the power-hitting Andre Russell (15 not out) to take their team to victory at 137 for five off 19 overs.

Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 40 came off just three overs and denied PNG one of the biggest shocks, not just in the eight editions of this tournament, but in all international cricket given that this was just their second appearance in a world tournament, having lost all three matches in their debut appearance at the 2021 T20 World Cup.