Was ‘Tiger Robi’ actually assaulted by Indian fans?

Earlier, he claimed that some Indian fans assaulted him at the gallery of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during the lunch break on the first day’s play of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday.

This super fan has also said that he was hit at the solar plexus.

Robi earlier alleged that he was harassed by several fans of the Indian team during the first Test at Chennai as well.

The police, however, claimed that allegation was also false.