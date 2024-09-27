Kanpur Test
Was ‘Tiger Robi’ actually assaulted by Indian fans?
The allegation of harassment brought by Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s super fan “Tiger Robi” is not true, claimed the police in Kanpur of India Friday.
Tiger Robi also spoke about his illness in a video message.
Speaking to the media, ACP Abishek Pandey of Kalyanpur area in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh said, “During the match, one person whose name is Tiger (Robi), his health suddenly deteriorated and as his health deteriorated, with the help of the medical team, he was sent to the hospital. Now his health is fine and a liaison officer has been deputed with him so that if he faces any problem, he can be provided immediate help.”
“No incident of assault has happened with him,” he added later.
Meanwhile, in a video message, Robi was heard speaking in Hindi, “The police brought me to hospital as my health deteriorated. Now I have recuperated.”
Earlier, he claimed that some Indian fans assaulted him at the gallery of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during the lunch break on the first day’s play of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday.
This super fan has also said that he was hit at the solar plexus.
Robi earlier alleged that he was harassed by several fans of the Indian team during the first Test at Chennai as well.
The police, however, claimed that allegation was also false.