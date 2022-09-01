Wanted: Batsmen who can hit sixes

Bangladesh cricket fans were served same the old wine in a new bottle on Tuesday.

After hearing about imminent changes in the team’s playing approach, hearing the captain and management speak about shuffling the batting order and batters saying they are confident about clearing the ropes, they saw the same old Bangladesh team against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup opener.

The Tiger fans saw a team that can neither hit big nor bamboozle the opponents with its bowling. They saw a team that is too set in its ways, hell bent on continuing to play the only way they know how while other teams continue to evolve.