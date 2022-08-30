Najibullah’s late assault sinks Bangladesh

Najibullah Zadran smashed an unbeaten 43 off just 17 balls to hand Bangladesh a seven-wicket defeat in their opening Group B match of the Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Najibullah’s brisk innings, supported by an unbeaten 42 off 41 from Ibrahim Zadran took Afghanistan to 131-3 in 18.3 overs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was playing his 100th T20I, went for just 13 runs and claimed one wicket but in the end, Bangladesh didn’t have enough runs on the board.