Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series

India captain Virat Kohli said Tuesday his side showed more "grit" and "determination" to thrash England in the second Test, playing down complaints about the difficult pitch.

With local hero Ravichandran Ashwin claiming eight wickets in the match and scoring 106 in the second innings, India completed a 317-run victory inside four days in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were out for 164 while chasing an unlikely 482 on day four.

Some said the Chennai pitch, which crumbled from nearly the first day, was not fit for a Test.

But England made no public complaint and Kohli rejected the criticism and said his side played a "perfect game".

"I think our application with the bat was outstanding," said the India captain.

"The conditions were challenging for both sides but we showed more application and grit and determination to battle it out.

"We didn't panic out there looking at the hard turn and bounce on that pitch."