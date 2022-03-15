Australia in command after Starc wrecks Pakistan

Mitchell Starc led the Australian pace attack with three wickets Monday to put the visitors in the driving seat on day three of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The lanky left-armer took 3-29 as Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 148 in reply to Australia's mammoth first innings of 556-9 declared.

Despite a big 408-run lead, Australia did not enforce the follow-on and at the close on the third day were 81-1 in their second innings, leading by 489 with nine wickets intact.

Opener Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 35 and Marnus Labuschagne 37 after David Warner fell to Hasan Ali for seven.

"It's a much more abrasive wicket, few more cracks, and the square is so much drier and bare which played a factor in achieving the reverse swing," said Starc.