Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Australia named a full-strength squad on Tuesday for its first Pakistan tour in 24 years, with spinners Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar drafted to back up their formidable pace attack.

Pat Cummins' side -- which recently lost coach Justin Langer in acrimonious circumstances -- are slated to play a three-Test series in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from 4 March.

Bowler Josh Hazelwood will be back in action after missing most of Australia's recent 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes.

Scott Boland who thrilled fans with a stunning debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during that series -- including a spell that saw him take six wickets for seven runs -- has been retained.