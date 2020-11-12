Australia names squad for India Test, keeps Smith captaincy question for future

The question of whether Steve Smith will regain the captaincy of the test team continues to gnaw at Australian cricket nearly three years after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Australia’s selectors, however, are refusing to bite.

Smith was suspended from cricket for 12 months and banned from leadership roles for two years after “Sandpaper-gate” erupted in Cape Town in March, 2018.

Tim Paine has led Australia’s test side with distinction since and continues to with Smith back in it.