Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Australia will tour Pakistan next year for the first time since 1998 with the visitors playing three tests, three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match from March to April, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The announcement is a huge boost for Pakistan cricket after New Zealand and England cancelled tours in September citing security concerns.

"I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-test match series, connoisseurs delight," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.