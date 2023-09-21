Bangladesh to bowl first as Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya return

Bangladesh are continuing with young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as well as the spin duo of Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed. They hhave also decided to give opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim another chance in the top-order.

Bangladesh are resting players like regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud from the ODI series against New Zealand ahead of next month’s World Cup in India.

New Zealand are also without most of their squad members for the World Cup. But their stand-in captain Lockie Ferguson is leading a formidable squad with the likes of Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult in the XI for the first ODI.