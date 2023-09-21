Bangladesh to bowl first as Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya return

Stand-in captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
A number of players have made their return to the playing XI for Bangladesh.
Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah have returned as expected and so has wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan after a gap of one year.
The most surprising inclusion is Soumya Sarkar, who hasn’t played an ODI since 2021. The all-rounder has been slotted in the middle-order in the playing XI.
Bangladesh are continuing with young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as well as the spin duo of Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed. They hhave also decided to give opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim another chance in the top-order.
Bangladesh are resting players like regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud from the ODI series against New Zealand ahead of next month’s World Cup in India.
New Zealand are also without most of their squad members for the World Cup. But their stand-in captain Lockie Ferguson is leading a formidable squad with the likes of Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult in the XI for the first ODI.
Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult