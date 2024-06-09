Pakistan win toss and invite India to bat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup Group A match at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Light rain delayed the toss and the game will start half an hour later than scheduled at 11m local (15:00 GMT).

India, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.