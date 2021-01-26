Babar not concerned for poor past against South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is aware that his side have a poor a record against South Africa in Tests but he is confident that the past will count for nothing when the two teams meet in the opening Test in Karachi.

South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock, will play their first Test in Pakistan since 2007 and have lost only four out of 26 matches against their opponents.

"We should not think about past, we should focus on what's ahead of us," Babar told reporters. "We have nothing to do with what happened on previous matches.

"It's a fact that we don't have a good record against them, but we have prepared well this time and we hope to give our best against them."