Bangladesh all out for 365, Mushfiqur 175*

Ebadot’s was the sixth duck of the Bangladesh innings -- the joint highest in Test history.

Rajitha ended with figures of 5-64 while Asitha Fernando took 4-93.

Bangladesh lost four wickets for 53 during the morning session to slip to 349-9 at one stage from their overnight score of 277-5.

Rajitha struck twice in the eighth over, including sending back Liton Das for 141 and breaking his 272-run sixth-wicket stand with Mushfiqur, the pair having rescued Bangladesh from a perilous 24-5 on the first morning.