Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20 against West Indies

Bangladesh team were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 International in Dominica on Sunday.

The Tigers eventually lost the game by 35 runs as West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match ended in a no result due to wet outfield.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as Bangladesh were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.