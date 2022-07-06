Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20 against West Indies

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Leslie Reifer Junior and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard levelled the charge.
The third and final game will be held on Thursday as Bangladesh aim to level the series.