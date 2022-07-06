Cricket

Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20 against West Indies

BSS
Dhaka
Bangladesh lost the second T20I against West Indies by 35 runs
Bangladesh team were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 International in Dominica on Sunday.

The Tigers eventually lost the game by 35 runs as West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match ended in a no result due to wet outfield.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as Bangladesh were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer Junior and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard levelled the charge.

The third and final game will be held on Thursday as Bangladesh aim to level the series.

