Bangladesh looking to wrap up series against Australia

Bangladesh are standing a good chance to wrap up the five-match T20 International series, with two matches to go, as they will take on Australia in the third match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium this evening (Friday).

The match will start at 6:00pm and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports, reports BSS.

The Tigers are leading the series by 2-0, thanks to their 23-run victory in the first and five-wicket win in the second game. A win in the third game will ensure the Tigers’ series victory in the first ever bilateral T20 series between the two sides.