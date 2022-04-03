Bangladesh need 274 runs for maiden Test win over South Africa

South Africa went into the tea break on 157-5, leading by 226 runs. But They lost their remaining five wickets for 47 runs in the post-Tea session.
Miraz took the first wicket of the session, by removing Wiaan Mulder for 11 and in the following over, Ebadot dismissed Keshav Maharaj for five.
Ryan frustrated Bangladesh with a few boundaries, but two run-outs and an LBW from Ebadot meant that South Africa could not push their target beyond 300.
Earlier, South Africa were sitting comfortably on 105-1 after the first session but lost four wickets after lunch.
Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings by removing Protea captain Dean Elgar. Then Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck twice and Ebadot took one wicket.