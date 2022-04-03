Cricket

Bangladesh need 274 runs for maiden Test win over South Africa

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday.
The bowlers have staged a tremendous fight back to give Bangladesh a chance to win their maiden Test against South Africa, as they bundled out the hosts for 204 to set up a 274-run target with a little over three sessions in hand in the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Mehidy Hasan MIraz and Ebadot Hossain took three wickets each while Taskin Ahmed took two wickets to bundle out South Africa in 74 overs.

Skipper Dean Elgar was South Africa’s top-scorer with 64 runs while Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 39.

South Africa went into the tea break on 157-5, leading by 226 runs. But They lost their remaining five wickets for 47 runs in the post-Tea session.

Miraz took the first wicket of the session, by removing Wiaan Mulder for 11 and in the following over, Ebadot dismissed Keshav Maharaj for five.

Ryan frustrated Bangladesh with a few boundaries, but two run-outs and an LBW from Ebadot meant that South Africa could not push their target beyond 300.

Earlier, South Africa were sitting comfortably on 105-1 after the first session but lost four wickets after lunch.

Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings by removing Protea captain Dean Elgar. Then Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck twice and Ebadot took one wicket.

