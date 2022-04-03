Bangladesh need 274 runs for maiden Test win over South Africa

The bowlers have staged a tremendous fight back to give Bangladesh a chance to win their maiden Test against South Africa, as they bundled out the hosts for 204 to set up a 274-run target with a little over three sessions in hand in the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Mehidy Hasan MIraz and Ebadot Hossain took three wickets each while Taskin Ahmed took two wickets to bundle out South Africa in 74 overs.

Skipper Dean Elgar was South Africa’s top-scorer with 64 runs while Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 39.