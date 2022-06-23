Bangladesh seek redemption to avoid whitewash

Despite a recurring top order collapse, Bangladesh vowed to take on West Indies in the second and final Test match, starting on Friday with renewed confidence at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium Stadium in St Lucia, reports BSS.

The match starts at 8.00pm Bangladesh time and will be aired on T-Sports.

The Tigers lost the first match by seven wickets, largely due to their top order collapse which saw them restricted to 103 runs in the first innings. Shakib Al Hasan, who began his third term captaincy career with that Test said, the first innings top order collapse that left Bangladesh 45-6 initially was instrument in their defeat.

But this top order collapse looked relentless for Bangladesh as they hardly find any way to plug the loopholes.