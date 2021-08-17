Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup campaign starts 17 Oct

If Bangladesh finishes as runners-up of Group B in Round 1, they will join England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and toppers of Group A in Round 1.

"It's a very important tournament for all teams and especially for our team. We are playing a few series before the T20 World Cup and if we can do well, get a bit of confidence, try to win those series before the World Cup starts, it will be a big boost for our team," Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah said.

"Our strength has been our all-rounders and our bowling department. Having said that, our batting is also very good and we have a good balance. We have five or six all-rounders, who can bat and bowl. Our fast bowlers are doing an incredible job at the moment. Our spinners are our strength as well. If they can put up their hand in a few matches, hopefully, we will have some good results," Mahmudullah added.

