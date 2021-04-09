BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 21-member preliminary squad for Sri Lanka Tests, including three new faces.

The final squad for this two-match Test series will be announced once the preliminary team arrives in Sri Lanka and plays an intra-squad practice game starting on 17 April, reports UNB.

The series will begin on 21 April with the first Test, and the second and final Test will start on 29 April. Both the matches will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

BCB included uncapped pace-bowlers Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Mukidul Islam Mugdho for this series while Shuvagata made a surprise comeback in the Test set-up after a four-year gap.









