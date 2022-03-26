BCCI plans women's IPL next year

India's cricket board is planning to launch the women's edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament next year.

"It has to be approved by the (annual general meeting)," Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told reporters on Friday. "We plan to start it by next year hopefully."

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the process to launch the women's version has "started" and that it could be a five or six-team league.

The BCCI has organised a women's T20 challenge event since 2018, and Patel said this year there will be four matches involving three teams around the men's playoffs.

The 15th edition of the men's IPL begins Saturday, with holders Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.