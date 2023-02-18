Bangladesh blown away by New Zealand, suffer 3rd straight defeat

Bangladesh women’s cricket team suffered its third successive loss at the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup as a New Zealand team, inspired by veteran Suzie Bates, trounced them by 71 runs at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Bates hit an unbeaten 81 in a New Zealand total of 189-3 – the highest of the tournament. Bangladesh replied with 118-8, reports news agency AFP.

In Friday’s double-header, West Indies also notched their first win, beating Ireland by six wickets with a ball to spare.

With the defeat, Bangladesh is now out of the semifinal race with one group game still to play.