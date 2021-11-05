Birthday boy Kohli wins toss as India bowl against Scotland

India skipper and birthday boy Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their bid to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

India have one change from their hammering of Afghanistan with spinner Varun Chakravarthy back in the team in place of Shardul Thakur in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

India must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.