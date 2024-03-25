Gujarat edge Mumbai in IPL thriller to spoil Pandya's homecoming

Gujarat Titans edged out Mumbai Indians by six runs in an IPL thriller on Sunday as Hardik Pandya suffered a defeat as Mumbai captain after he controversially replaced Rohit Sharma.

Rohit (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) shone in Mumbai's chase of their 169 target with a third-wicket stand of 77 but Gujarat's bowlers hit back to keep the opposition down 162-9 in Ahmedabad.

Millions of Mumbai fans had slammed the franchise for the captaincy switch as Pandya made his IPL debut for Mumbai under Rohit and later led Gujarat to a title in their debut season in 2022 at the same venue.

But it was celebration at the world's biggest cricket stadium, named after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for new home team captain Shubman Gill who spoiled Pandya's homecoming.

Commentators said close to 90,000 fans turned up at the 132,000 capacity arena.

Five-time champions Mumbai needed 48 from 36 balls with seven wickets in hand before going down to an opening loss.