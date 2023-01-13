BCB adamant to restore order in BPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) board of directors had an unofficial meeting at Dhaka’s Westin Hotel on Friday, where around 20 out of the 25 directors were reportedly present.

The agenda behind this sudden meeting was restoring order in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In the meeting, headed by BCB president Nazmul Hassan, the directors discussed controversies that are plaguing the ongoing edition of BPL like- players’ misconduct, umpires and match referees inaction and advertisements of betting related organisations being shown in the television and online broadcast of the matches.