Ramesh grabs three to put Sri Lanka on top against Pakistan

Ramesh Mendis led an inspired Sri Lanka spin attack to leave Pakistan in trouble at 191-7 in reply to the hosts’ 378 on Day two of the second Test on Monday.

The tourists, who lead the two-match series 1-0, ended the day still trailing Sri Lanka by 187 runs in their first innings at Galle.

Agha Salman resisted the bowling attack with his maiden Test fifty but fell to Prabath Jayasuriya’s left-arm spin for 62 in the final moments of play before stumps was called.