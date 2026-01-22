ICC T20 World Cup: BCB president hopes for a ‘miracle’

The atmosphere at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) office felt heavy, and even more so was Aminul Islam’s expression. Sitting across were cricket operations chief Nazmul Abedin and board director Abdur Razzak. Another director, Iftekhar Rahman, was also present in the BCB president’s room. Yet, no one seemed in the mood to speak.

Amid this, Aminul granted permission for a brief one-minute entry into the room. The purpose: to gauge the BCB president’s reaction to the ICC’s decision to exclude Bangladesh from hosting the T20 World Cup.

From the short discussion, it became clear that despite the ICC decision, Aminul remains hopeful for a “miracle.” Only if something extraordinary happens in the next 24 hours could Bangladesh still participate in this T20 World Cup.