Bangladesh clinch maiden Test win against New Zealand at home

Bangladesh clinched the first match of their two-Test series against New Zealand as they won by 150 runs on the final day at the Sylhet International Stadium on Saturday.

This is the first Test win for Bangladesh at home against New Zealand and after beating them in their famous Mount Maunganui win now the Tigers made a double against the kiwis.

This is also the biggest margin of win in terms of runs for Bangladesh against a side other than Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and Taijul Islam became the first Bangladeshi to get a 10-fer in a match against New Zealand.