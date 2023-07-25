Former India cricketers slam Harmanpreet for ‘deplorable’ behaviour

India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur was criticised on Tuesday for being a bad example after she smashed the stumps and took a verbal swipe at umpires in a match against Bangladesh.

Media reports said Kaur could be fined 75 per cent of her match fee and is also in danger of a two-game suspension for her behaviour in the One-Day International, which ended in a rare tie on Saturday.

Kaur hit the stumps after being given out on 14 and later said the umpiring was “pathetic”.