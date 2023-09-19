Kohli, Sharma rested as India tests bench for Australia ODIs

Indian selectors on Monday rested captain Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli from the 15-member squad for the first two ODIs against visitors Australia.

Veteran R Ashwin and Washington Sundar, both off-spinners and handy lower-order batters, have been included in the squad in a sign that they may be back in contention for the home World Cup in October.

India have also rested left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel, who is recovering after an injury scare in the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.