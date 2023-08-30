Babar Azam focused on Nepal rather than India ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan will fly to Sri Lanka to play India in Pallekele on 2 September before playing a Super Four match in Lahore and then returning to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches.

Barring any upsets, Pakistan will also play India in Colombo on September 10.

“As professionals, we have to be ready. There is some travelling and back-to-back matches, but we are excited,” said Azam, who also played down the hype over the India clashes.

“Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly.

“It’s the first match and is important,” he added.