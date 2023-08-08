Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20I career first

Steve Smith will open the batting when Australia meet South Africa in an upcoming Twenty20 series, selectors said, putting him in the box seat to do the job alongside David Warner at next year’s T20 World Cup.

It is a remarkable renaissance for the 34-year-old, who was largely overlooked for Australia’s starting XI at last year’s failed T20 World Cup campaign.

Smith, who usually bats at three or four, relaunched himself as an opener for the Sydney Sixers in a short Big Bash League cameo at the end of last season, smacking two sizzling centuries.