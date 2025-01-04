Pant lights fuse as India lead Australia by 145

An explosive Rishabh Pant slammed the second fastest Indian Test half-century Saturday to drive his team to a 145-run lead with four wickets left after an intense day two of the decisive fifth Test against Australia.

At the close in Sydney, the visitors were 141-6 with Ravindra Jadeja on eight and Washington Sundar six after they dismissed Australia for 181 in reply to their first innings 185.

Pant signalled his intent by plundering a six on his first ball, and reached 50 after just 29 deliveries with another big shot that cleared the ropes.

Only his 28-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in 2022 was faster for India.

He was finally dismissed for 61 off 33 by Pat Cummins, but Scott Boland was India's main tormenter, taking 4-42.

Pant's exploits set up an exciting finale, with doubts over whether skipper Jasprit Bumrah will take any further part.