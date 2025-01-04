Australia 101-5 after India rip through top order

India tore through Australia's top order on day two of the decisive fifth and final Test on Saturday in Sydney with Steve Smith falling agonisingly short of joining an elite group with 10,000 runs.

At lunch the hosts had been reduced to 101-5 with debutant Beau Webster not-out 28 and Alex Carey on four, still 84 runs behind after India were dismissed for 185.

Australia lost Sam Konstas (23), Marnus Labuschagne (two), Travis Head (four) and Smith (33) in the session during fiery spells from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Smith looked poised to become only the 15th batsman ever and fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs in front of his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But he will have to wait for another day after Prasidh Krishna enticed an edge just before the break and KL Rahul took the catch in the slips.