Players don’t need to be friends to play together: Hathurusingha on Shakib-Tamim rift

Bangladesh’s three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England is set to commence in less than 24 hours. Still, the focus of the country’s cricket fraternity is overwhelmingly on the reported rift between two stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Newly reappointed coach of the Tigers Chandika Hathurusingha appeared in front of the press for a scheduled press conference on Tuesday ahead of the England series, where he also had to answer questions on the Shakib-Tamim issue.