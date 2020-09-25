‘Dean Jones had a significant impact on the game of cricket’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed grief at the passing of former Australia international Dean Jones.

On Thursday, Jones - who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - died in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“We are extremely sad to hear of Dean’s sudden death and I would like to extend our deep condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the ICC,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.