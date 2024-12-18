Storms halt Australia’s unlikely tilt at victory over India

A huge band of storms halted Australia’s bid for an unlikely win over India on the final day of the third Test in Brisbane on Wednesday.

When an early tea was taken because of bad light, India were 8-0 having been set a target of 275 for victory after Australia declared on 89-7.

With rain causing disruption throughout the Test, the chance of a result other than a draw looked to have disappeared when India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday.

But Australia came out firing in their second innings to give themselves a chance to bowl the tourists out and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.