England 290 all out, lead India by 99 on first innings in fourth Test

England were bowled out for 290 in reply to India's first innings 191, a lead of 99 runs, on the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Friday.

Ollie Pope top-scored with 81 on his Surrey home ground after only being recalled to the team when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler decided to miss the match to attend the birth of his second child.

All-rounder Chris Woakes, in his first Test in over a year, made 50 after England leading England's attack with 4-55 on Thursday.