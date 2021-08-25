England injury crisis of no concern to Kohli

"We play together, we play to win and we don't let anyone or any opposition just take us lightly."

Kohli -- speaking 50 years to the day since India's four-wicket win at the Oval in 1971 sealed their first series victory in England -- refused to be drawn on what had lit the touchpaper at Lord's.

"What is said on the field and what's done in the moment, gives you extra motivation," he said.

"The details...I don't think is necessary to be discussed after because it happens in the moment and when you're playing competitive sport these kinds of things happen, but it's what you do after that situation, or how you get up from that situation is what matters."