England opener Roy pulls out of IPL

England opener Jason Roy announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from this season's Indian Premier League, in which he was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans.

The 10-team Twenty20 competition is scheduled to run from 26 March to 29 May.

Roy, who had a second child in early January and played in the Pakistan Super League last month, said he needed a break.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," the 31-year-old wrote on his social media accounts.