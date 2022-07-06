England's rock or a rock star? Root looks to strike a balance

Joe Root is thriving under new England captain Ben Stokes' aggressive approach to the game but while he is happy to rack up the runs and play like a "rock star", he says there are times when his inner voice is urging a bit more caution.

Former skipper Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten centuries against India to chase down 378 and win the fifth test by seven wickets on Tuesday.

That series-levelling victory was England's highest successful run-chase and another example of the swashbuckling style of play that has become the hallmark of England's new era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.