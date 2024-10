Rachin Ravindra hit 134 as New Zealand were all out for 402 and a lead of 356 against India on day three of the opening Test on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each to help bowl out the visitors during the second session in Bengaluru.

India were 46 all out on Thursday after the opening day was washed out due to rain.