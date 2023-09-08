Bangladesh fight for survival against in-form Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be fighting to keep their hopes of playing the final alive when they take on Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super 4 in the 2023 Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The match will begin at 3:30 pm and will be televised live by T Sports and GTV.

After losing against Pakistan by seven wickets in their first match of the Super 4, Bangladesh find themselves in a must-win situation against Sri Lanka.

If the Tigers lose to the Lankans, like they did in the group-stage encounter, they will be out of contention from the final and their final Super 4 match against India on 15 September will turn into a formality.