Shakib now wants to play all formats

His eye complaint that cropped up during the ODI World Cup in India saw Shakib Al Hasan struggling during the initial phase of BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) too. But he somehow managed to get over with that mostly during the later phase of the tournament and already have played three more matches in the Dhaka Premier League. Today, he returns to Test cricket for the first time since August last year.

Shakib’s return is quite a relief for both the squad and the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) especially when the former Test captain himself assures the board that he wants to play regularly for the national team in all three formats from now on.

The BCB also has been assured of Shakib’s availability during the upcoming busy schedule of international cricket following the T20 World Cup, including the next Zimbabwe tour.