Miraz, Ebadot win ESPNCricinfo performance of the year awards 2022

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were awarded in the ESPNCricinfo Awards 2022AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and pacer Ebadot Hossain played crucial roles in two of the country’s most memorable wins of 2022.

Miraz hit a valiant 100 not out off 83 balls against India at no.8 to help the Tigers seal a series clinching victory in Mirpur in December.

Ebadot, on the other hand, claimed 6-46 in the second innings of the Mount Maunganui Test to help Bangladesh register a historic Test win over New Zealand.

Renowned cricket website ESPNCricinfo acknowledged those performances and announced Miraz’s century as the best ODI batting performance and Ebadot’s six-wicket haul as the best Test bowling performance for the year 2022.

The website declared the winners of ESPNCricinfo Awards 2022 on Saturday.

Other than the two Bangladeshis, England’s Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran bagged the Test batting and Twenty20 bowling performance of the year award respectively.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav won the ODI bowling and T20 batting performance of the year award respectively.

In the women’s cricket, India’s Smriti Mandhana won the best T20 batting performance award and Renuka Singh won the best T20 bowling performance award.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy and England’s Sophie Ecclestone won the ODI batting and bowling performance award respectively.

England Test captain Ben Stokes was named the captain of the year and English batter Harry Brooks was declared the Debutant of 2022.

A star-studded panel which included former players Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori, Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Lisa Sthalekar, Wasim Jaffer, Peter Borren, Farveez Maharoof, Urooj Mumtaz, Niall O'Brien and Mark Nicholas and the website’s senior writers and editors chose the winners.

