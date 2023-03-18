Miraz, Ebadot win ESPNCricinfo performance of the year awards 2022

Renowned cricket website ESPNCricinfo acknowledged those performances and announced Miraz’s century as the best ODI batting performance and Ebadot’s six-wicket haul as the best Test bowling performance for the year 2022.
The website declared the winners of ESPNCricinfo Awards 2022 on Saturday.
Other than the two Bangladeshis, England’s Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran bagged the Test batting and Twenty20 bowling performance of the year award respectively.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav won the ODI bowling and T20 batting performance of the year award respectively.
In the women’s cricket, India’s Smriti Mandhana won the best T20 batting performance award and Renuka Singh won the best T20 bowling performance award.
Australia’s Alyssa Healy and England’s Sophie Ecclestone won the ODI batting and bowling performance award respectively.
England Test captain Ben Stokes was named the captain of the year and English batter Harry Brooks was declared the Debutant of 2022.
A star-studded panel which included former players Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori, Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Lisa Sthalekar, Wasim Jaffer, Peter Borren, Farveez Maharoof, Urooj Mumtaz, Niall O'Brien and Mark Nicholas and the website’s senior writers and editors chose the winners.