Miraz, Ebadot win ESPNCricinfo performance of the year awards 2022

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and pacer Ebadot Hossain played crucial roles in two of the country’s most memorable wins of 2022.

Miraz hit a valiant 100 not out off 83 balls against India at no.8 to help the Tigers seal a series clinching victory in Mirpur in December.

Ebadot, on the other hand, claimed 6-46 in the second innings of the Mount Maunganui Test to help Bangladesh register a historic Test win over New Zealand.