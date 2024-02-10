BPL 2024: Rangpur Riders rout Chattogram Challengers

In a dominant display at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the Rangpur Riders demolished the Chattogram Challengers by 53 runs in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter on Saturday.

An explosive batting performance, driven by half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and James Neesham, propelled Rangpur to an imposing total of 211/3, the first 200-plus total by any team, in their 20 overs. It was the debut match for Neesham in the BPL.

The Challengers' chase faltered from the outset as Josh Brown fell cheaply to Shakib Al Hasan. Shykat Ali hit a half-century, though a bit slowly, but wickets tumbled around him.

A late flurry from Shuvagata Hom (31*) provided scant consolation for Chattogram. Shakib (2/24) and the irrepressible James Neesham (2/32) starred with the ball for Rangpur, smothering any chances of a comeback.