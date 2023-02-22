Bangladesh suffer 10-wk thrashing in last game

Bangladesh women’s team’s miserable campaign in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa came to an end on Tuesday with a crushing 10-wicket defeat against the hosts at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa won with 13 balls to spare after restricting Bangladesh to 113-6.

Laura Wolvaardt made 66 not out and Tazmin Brits was unbeaten on 50.

No Bangladesh batter was able to score more than captain Nigar Sultana’s 30 but aggressive running between wickets enabled them to keep the score moving, aided by some nervy errors in the field by South Africa.