Pakistan coach Saqlain defends T20 style after Asia Cup final defeat

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq defended his team’s Twenty20 playing style after losing Sunday’s Asia Cup final, saying they were on the right track for next month’s T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam’s side failed to chase 171 to beat Sri Lanka, their 23-run defeat bucking the trend of teams winning while batting second in Dubai.

Mohammad Rizwan made 55 in 49 balls for Pakistan and finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 281 runs in six innings.