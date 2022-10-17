Shami’s last over heroics wins it for India, South Africa squash New Zealand

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami proved his worth in a dramatic four-wicket final over, earning his team a win over Australia in a warm-up match between the tournament heavyweights on Monday.

Shami, replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the India squad, was summoned to bowl his only over with Australia needing 11 runs from the last six balls with four wickets in hand.

The seamer conceded two runs with each of his first two deliveries before wreaking havoc as Australia lost four wickets in four balls, including a run out.